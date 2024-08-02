Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh Leave Scores Missing as Relief Operations Ramp Up

Rescue operations are in full swing to locate over 45 people reported missing after flash floods wreaked havoc across three districts of Himachal Pradesh earlier this week. Cloudbursts over the mountainous regions of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on Wednesday triggered sudden deluges that washed away homes, shops and bridges, endangering lives.

The worst-hit appears to be Rampur subdivision in Shimla district, where a cloudburst near the scenic Shrikhand Mahadev peak sent water levels surging in the Samej Khud stream. At least two deaths have been confirmed so far from the flash flooding here, with around 30 individuals still unaccounted for. Search teams are combing over 100 kms of terrain, including inaccessible stretches that are being surveyed using drones.

Elsewhere in Kullu, 29 people who were trapped in the Malana II hydropower project have thankfully been rescued after rescuers braved heavy flows and damaged infrastructure to reach them. However, over 45 individuals across Nirmand, Sainj and Malana village remain missing. Their desperate family members have gathered at the sites to aid the ongoing search mission involving police, disaster response forces and local volunteers.

The scale of devastation is widespread with more than 20 homes and small businesses washed away. Road connectivity in the impacted highlands likewise stands cut off for now. Himachal Pradesh has faced losses estimated at over 600 crore rupees from the monsoon torrents so far. As local communities come to terms with the destruction, efforts aim to ensure all missing persons are safely recovered at the earliest.