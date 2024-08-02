BJP plans to introduce 25% new faces in candidate list for upcoming Haryana Assembly polls

As the polls for the Haryana Assembly elections loom closer, reports suggest that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a revamp of its candidate list by fielding around 25% new faces. According to sources in the party, the recent Lok Sabha poll results where the opposition Congress tasted victory in several constituencies have pushed the saffron outfit to reconsider its strategy.

It is learnt that the BJP is in the process of preparing “report cards” to assess the performance and popularity of incumbent MLAs and Ministers through surveys and feedback from party workers. Sources indicate that certain underperforming legislators may not receive party ticket this time around. However, BJP Haryana President Mohan Lal Badoli clarified that not all sitting MLAs would be replaced and the focus remains on choosing “winnable candidates”.

The party is majorly focusing on the 44 seats where it had maintained an edge over Congress in the Lok Sabha polls. Renewed efforts will also be made in constituencies where the opposition victory margin was slim. Most of the expected newcomers are speculated to be from among 46 Assembly segments where BJP faced defeat in the General Elections earlier this year.

With anti-incumbency being a factor, replacing around a quarter of the 2019 candidates is BJP's attempt to offer voters a “fresh choice”. Winning polls is said to be the sole criterium for ticket distribution. The revamped list will then be sent to the Central Election Committee for final approval. As Haryana gears up for political battle later in 2022, BJP's candidate rejig aims to boost its chances.