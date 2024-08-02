back to top
Search
    HimachalFlashfloods following cloudburst leave Himachal village in shock and grief with 36...
    HimachalLatest News

    Flashfloods following cloudburst leave Himachal village in shock and grief with 36 missing

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A small village located partly on either side of a mountain stream near Rampur in Pradesh is reeling in the aftermath of a devastating flashflood that swept through in the early hours of Wednesday. The flashfloods, triggered by a cloudburst higher up in the hills, left 36 people missing and destroyed around 25 homes along with other structures in Samej village.

    Rescue efforts are currently underway to locate those still unaccounted for in the remote area that was cut off due to damaged roads. Teams from NDRF, SDRF, police and others are painstakingly searching an 85 km stretch. So far two bodies have been recovered but not identified.

    Many villagers recall being abruptly awakened around midnight by an extremely loud noise and witnessing the waters in the usually tranquil stream rising alarmingly high within moments. Several houses situated right along the stream were simply washed away as the currents turned ferocious. Nearby structures like a primary center and school building also succumbed to the rush of debris-filled water.

    Villagers are still in shock struggling to come to terms with their immense losses. Some lost family members who were swept downriver, never to be seen again. Others narrowly escaped with their lives but were left homeless. One elderly man recounted pulling himself to safety by grabbing a log after being tossed about, but his wife unfortunately went missing.

    The remote area has been cut-off after road access was disrupted due to damaged bridges and slips. Rescue teams faced difficult terrain having to walk 2 km to reach the affected village. As search operations continue with hopes of finding survivors, the village remains plunged in mourning with many still clinging to prayers for miracles.

    Previous article
    Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh Leave Scores Missing as Relief Operations Ramp Up
    Next article
    Altaf Shah relieved, Ashok Sharma posted SSP security J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    New record of over 7.28 cr income-tax returns filed: Tax dept

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Income Tax returns (ITRs) touched...

    BSF Special DG Reviews Security Situation Along IB In Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 2: Border Security Force Special Director Y...

    PM Narendra Modi Urges Governors To Be An Effective Bridge Between Centre-State

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Indian Army Constructed a Bridge Within 24 Hours to Bolster Relief Ops in Wayanad

    Northlines Northlines -
    The devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district earlier this...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New record of over 7.28 cr income-tax returns filed: Tax dept

    BSF Special DG Reviews Security Situation Along IB In Jammu

    PM Narendra Modi Urges Governors To Be An Effective Bridge Between...