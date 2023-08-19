First Group Of Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Arrive In Poonch, Welcomed By Locals

Poonch, Aug 19: The first group of 1500 Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from various parts of the country arrived in Poonch and were warmly welcomed by the local Hindu, Sikh, and Muslim communities.

Suryia Narain, the Vice President of the All India Bajrang Dal and leader of the first group, was honoured by Bajrang Dal workers. The District Development Commissioner Poonch, Senior Superintendant of Police Poonch, and Commandant CRPF 38th Battalion were also honoured by Bajrang Dal members at Poonch. The first group will depart early tomorrow morning for the Baba Budha Amarnath Mandi Yatra in Poonch district, which is 30 kilometres from Poonch city, to visit the holy shrine, officials said. The Budha Amarnath Yatra will continue for the next 11 days. The first batch of pilgrims for Budha Amarnath temple in Poonch commenced its spiritual journey from Jammu here on Friday morning. Stating that all security arrangements have been made for the Yatra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh, wished pilgrims on their journey. “All security arrangements have been made for the Budha Amarnath Yatra, which started today. The Yatra will continue for the next 11 days. Best wishes to all the yatris for their journey,” ADGP Singh said while talking to the reporters. (AGENCIES)