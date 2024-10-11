back to top
    Fire Engulfs Govt Building in J&K’s Anantnag

    SRINAGAR, Oct 11: A fire broke out in a government commercial building causing damage to its attic portion in   and 's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.
    Fire and Emergency officials said that fire broke out in a large three-storied ancient government building at Mattan chowk around 2 pm causing damage to its attic portion.

    Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the nearby fire stations to douse the flames and they were brought under control, they said.
    The building contains a large commercial shopping centre, godowns and also being used for residential purposes to government employees.

    However, no one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials added.

