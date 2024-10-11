New government in J&K must not be rigid in dealings with Centre: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

JAMMU, Oct 11: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has said the new government in Jammu and Kashmir must not be rigid in its dealings with the BJP-led Centre, but should do whatever is possible to convey the demands of the people here to New Delhi and appeal to those in the Union government to pay heed to the ground situation in the Union Territory.

“We will do whatever is possible on our part to convey a strong message to the government in Delhi, the demands of the people here and appeal to them to listen to the ground situation in Kashmir. There should be no rigidity.

“We have to move forward and for that the restoration of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is key. We will together demand that on the floor of the House,” Tarigami, whose party is a part of a pre-poll alliance involving the National Conference (NC) and Congress, told PTI Videos in an interview.

Tarigami was elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for a fifth consecutive time from south Kashmir's Kulgam seat in the recently-held polls.

Responding to a question on a controversy over the proposed nomination of five MLAs by the lieutenant governor, the veteran Marxist leader said the coalition has enough strength in the Assembly to face any eventuality or situation.

“But the fact remains that a state was downgraded into a Union Territory and reduced to the level of a bigger municipality and then again, one more amendment was moved, which was the Reorganisation Act, again disempowering the legislature, disempowering the cabinet and empowering the nominee of the government of India,” he said.

The MLA-elect said the new government is the only hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and “we will not disappoint them”.

Tarigami said every institution in the country is bound by the Constitution to respect the mandate of people, including in Jammu and Kashmir. “That will not be a favour to us, that is our legitimate right,” he added.

On being elected to the Assembly for the fifth time, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said people's love and his long-standing relationship with them were key to his success.

“They know me, they know what I have done for them and what I have not and they are the real judges. I have always respected and appreciated their judgment. I do not have much more to say. They are wise and they know how to make choices, not only in Kulgam but elsewhere as well,” he said.

Asked about some former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami contesting the recently-held Assembly polls, Tarigami said the electoral process is open to everyone but what makes it “more complex” is when there are “unseen hands at work, sponsoring candidates or proxies”.

“But people understand who is who. For example, there were different groups in my view, who were not genuinely asking for a certain amount of support from people, but were pushed to. However, they made their choice,” he said.

People have voted wisely, Tarigami added.

“I am proud of the people's choice and the mandate that they have given,” he said.

To a question on whether he would be a part of the cabinet, Tarigami said he has never aspired to be in the government.

“There were offers, certain opportunities earlier as well but my party did not agree to those,” he said.

Asked about the reasons for the dismal poll performance of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in south Kashmir, which is considered to be its bastion, the CPI(M) leader said there was a time when people had given a huge mandate to the party led by Mehbooba Mufti and now is the time when people have not accepted it as an alternative.

“That speaks for what they have done and what they have not. But the party may have learnt its lessons. The journey is a longer one and we might have to go together,” he said.

Asked if the new government in the Union Territory could face any hurdle like the one in Delhi, Tarigami said the ruling coalition would face any obstacle together.

“Why should we speculate? Whenever there are hurdles, we will face those. We know how to act together and face emergency situations,” he said.