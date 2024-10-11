back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia and Germany to finalize key partnerships as strategic talks commence
    IndiaInternationalLatest News

    India and Germany to finalize key partnerships as strategic talks commence

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepares to visit later this month, both sides are working to finalize a robust agenda for the upcoming intergovernmental consultations between the two countries. According to Phillip Ackermann, Germany's Ambassador to India, teams from New Delhi and Berlin have been engaged in several meetings and discussions to outline key topics of cooperation.

    Sustainable development, defense partnerships, and migration will feature prominently in the high-level dialog. Recognizing Indo-Pacific dynamics, the two sides are seeking to boost military ties and strategic engagement. opportunities and investments from German and Indian companies operating in each other's markets will also be reviewed.

    In anticipation of the talks, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently spoke with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius. The conversation focused on strengthening bilateral defense collaboration. According to Ambassador Ackermann, such exchanges in the lead-up ensure the leaders' meeting yields fruitful outcomes.

    Last week, security advisors from India and Germany also held separate strategizing sessions. Issues like green growth initiatives, security cooperation, and other aspects of the multi-faceted partnership are expected to receive close attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Tensions escalate as attacks continue in volatile West Asia region amid Israel-Lebanon conflict
    Next article
    Fire Engulfs Govt Building in J&K’s Anantnag
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NC to send Dr Farooq to Rajya Sabha once J&K Assembly shapes up

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 11: With stage set for the new...

    JK Congress MLAs Meet to Elect Legislature Party Leader

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 11: The legislature party meeting of the...

    Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo for efforts to rid world of nuclear weapons

    Northlines Northlines -
    OSLO, Oct 11: The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded...

    New government in J&K must not be rigid in dealings with Centre: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 11: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NC to send Dr Farooq to Rajya Sabha once J&K Assembly...

    JK Congress MLAs Meet to Elect Legislature Party Leader

    Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo for efforts to...