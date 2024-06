Jammu Tawi, June 6: A fire broke out in a hotel in the Udhampur district here on Thursday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far. Efforts are being made to douse the flames, they said.

A sudden fire erupted in Hotel Tawi View in Samroli. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the area to contain the blaze, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, they added.