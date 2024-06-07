Nr Army commander reviews operational preparedness of Delta Force

Jammu Tawi, Jun 6: Ahead of the Amarnath yatra, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in Ramban district.

The 52-day-long Amarnath yatra is beginning from June 29.

The Army commander along with General officer Commanding White Knight Corps conducted an operational review of counter insurgency Delta Force, the Northern Command said on X.

Lieutenant General Kumar acknowledged the bravery and operational readiness of the soldiers and extolled the troops to maintain high standards of alertness and preparedness, it said.

Based in Batote area, the Delta Force is part of the Rashtriya Rifles looking after the operational area of the region comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.