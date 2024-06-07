back to top
Search
JammuNr Army commander reviews operational preparedness of Delta Force
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Nr Army commander reviews operational preparedness of Delta Force

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 6: Ahead of the Amarnath yatra, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in Ramban district.

The 52-day-long Amarnath yatra is beginning from June 29.

The Army commander along with General officer Commanding White Knight Corps conducted an operational review of counter insurgency Delta Force, the Northern Command said on X.

Lieutenant General Kumar acknowledged the bravery and operational readiness of the soldiers and extolled the troops to maintain high standards of alertness and preparedness, it said.

Based in Batote area, the Delta Force is part of the Rashtriya Rifles looking after the operational area of the region comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

Previous article
Fire breaks out in hotel in Udhampur
Next article
Security forces to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

GMC Jammu becomes J&K’s first medical college to offer MD in Biochemistry

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 6: Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu has become...

Muslim faces of BJP from Chenab valley helped saffron party to get votes in ‘bulk’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 6: While the opposition was dreaming of consolidating...

Sheikh Rashid’s victory fuels war of words between Omar & Wahid Parra

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 6: The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir...

Security forces to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 6: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

USA Stun Two-Time Champions Pakistan in Super Over Thriller to Grab...

GMC Jammu becomes J&K’s first medical college to offer MD in...

Muslim faces of BJP from Chenab valley helped saffron party to...