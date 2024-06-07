back to top
Govt attaches two JDA Officers

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, June 6: Two officers of the  Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Ravinder Koul, Executive Engineer of Division-1, and Megha Gupta, Tehsildar of Zone-C/D, have been attached to the office of the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, pending an enquiry into their conduct.

Meanwhile, Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report with his recommendations within 15 days.

