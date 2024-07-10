Finmin In Historic Decision Allows Senior Woman IRS Officer To Change Name, Gender

New Delhi, Jul 10: In a landmark decision, the Finance Ministry has approved a request of a senior woman Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change her name and gender in all official records.



The request was made by Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad.

She requested her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male.

As per an office order dated July 9, 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said the authority considered her request and “henceforth the officer will be recognised as Mr Anukathir Surya in all official records.”

The order was issued with approval of competent authority, it said.

Surya started his career as an assistant commissioner in Chennai in December 2013 and was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018. He joined his current posting in Hyderabad last year, as per his LinkedIn profile.



Surya completed his Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology in 2010 and finished a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023.