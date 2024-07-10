back to top
    Finmin In Historic Decision Allows Senior Woman IRS Officer To Change Name, Gender

    New Delhi, Jul 10: In a landmark decision, the Ministry has approved a request of a senior woman Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change her name and gender in all official records.

    The request was made by Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad.
    She requested her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male.

    As per an office order dated July 9, 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said the authority considered her request and “henceforth the officer will be recognised as Mr Anukathir Surya in all official records.”
    The order was issued with approval of competent authority, it said.

    Surya started his career as an assistant commissioner in Chennai in December 2013 and was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018. He joined his current posting in Hyderabad last year, as per his LinkedIn profile.

    Surya completed his Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of in 2010 and finished a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023.

    Hisar Man Jailed For 10 Years For Smuggling 87 Kgs Of Marijuana In Gurugram
    Voting underway in key by-elections across Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra constituencies of Himachal Pradesh
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

