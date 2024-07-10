Hisar Man Jailed For 10 Years For Smuggling 87 Kgs Of Marijuana In Gurugram

The Additional District and Sessions court of Gurugram recently convicted a man from Hisar for his involvement in drug smuggling activities in 2020. Balram, the accused, was caught transporting a huge stash of marijuana weighing 87 kilograms in his car.

According to sources, the police had intercepted Balram's vehicle on the Gurugram-Sohna road near Alipur village in November 2020. Upon inspecting the car, the authorities discovered multiple packs containing marijuana bud concealed within. The seized contraband was valued at over Rs 1 crore in the black market.

Balram was unable to furnish valid documents to explain the large quantity of the banned substance found in his possession. He was subsequently arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

This week, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal pronounced the judgement in the case. Balram was found guilty of smuggling the commercial quantity of drugs and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh to the government.

The judgement serves as a warning to those involved in the illegal transportation and distribution of narcotics. The anti-narcotics cell will continue its crackdown on drug cartels operating in the region.