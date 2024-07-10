Voting underway in key by-elections across Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra constituencies of Himachal Pradesh

The residents of Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh are witnessing brisk polling today as voting got underway in the crucial by-elections across the three seats. Over 5.5 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 15 candidates in these constituencies where voting is taking place from 8 am to 5 pm amid tight security arrangements.

While two of the seats – Hamirpur and Nalagarh – were vacated after their sitting MLAs resigned from the state assembly and joined the BJP, the bypoll in Dehra is significant as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur is making her electoral debut from this seat. Mrs Thakur, who is the Congress candidate, is facing a strong challenge from former MLA Hoshiyar Singh who is contesting as an Independent. This makes it a key constituency to watch out for.

In all, three constituencies hold the key to further validating or dampening political influence in the state. Early trends suggest voter turnout has picked up pace across all seats and is nearing the halfway mark. The contest remains neck and neck as voters exercise their democratic right by coming out to vote in large numbers across different booths. The final results on July 13 will determine who has the last laugh. It promises to be an exciting electoral battle testing political strategies and sway over the public.