FIDE Alters Tie-Break Procedure for Upcoming World Chess Championship Matchup

FIDE Alters Tie-Break Format for Gukesh-Ding Title Clash

The global chess governing body FIDE has updated the tie-break rules for the upcoming World Chess Championship between defending champion Ding Liren of China and teenage Indian challenger D Gukesh.

As per the earlier format employed in Ding's successful title defense against Ian Nepomniachtchi last year, four games of rapid chess with 25-minute time controls would have decided the winner in case of a level score after 14 classical rounds.

However, after consultations with both Gukesh and Ding, FIDE has introduced a gradual decrease in time controls for the tie-breaks to ensure a faster resolution. As per the new system, four initial rapid games will be played with 15 minutes instead of 25 on the clock and a 10-second increment.

If the title showdown remains deadlocked even after these games, a two-game rapid mini-match of 10 minutes with a 5-second increment per move will follow as an additional step.

In case of a stalemate continued, blitz tie-breaks kick-in next with a two-game blitz playoff of 3+2 time format. And if required, more blitz games will be conducted under faster time controls of 3 minutes with colors reversed until a decisive result is achieved.

The high-stakes title clash between the world's two best players is scheduled at the scenic Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore from November 20 to December 14, with a prize fund of $2.5 million on offer. While a classical victory will earn the winner $1.5 million, the champion in tie-breaks will pocket $1.3 million.