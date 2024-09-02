back to top
Search
    SportsFIDE Alters Tie-Break Procedure for Upcoming World Chess Championship Matchup
    Sports

    FIDE Alters Tie-Break Procedure for Upcoming World Chess Championship Matchup

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    FIDE Alters Tie-Break Format for Gukesh-Ding Title Clash

    The global chess governing body FIDE has updated the tie-break rules for the upcoming Chess Championship between defending champion Ding Liren of China and teenage Indian challenger D Gukesh.

    As per the earlier format employed in Ding's successful title defense against Ian Nepomniachtchi last year, four games of rapid chess with 25-minute time controls would have decided the winner in case of a level score after 14 classical rounds.

    However, after consultations with both Gukesh and Ding, FIDE has introduced a gradual decrease in time controls for the tie-breaks to ensure a faster resolution. As per the new system, four initial rapid games will be played with 15 minutes instead of 25 on the clock and a 10-second increment.

    If the title showdown remains deadlocked even after these games, a two-game rapid mini-match of 10 minutes with a 5-second increment per move will follow as an additional step.

    In case of a stalemate continued, blitz tie-breaks kick-in next with a two-game blitz playoff of 3+2 time format. And if required, more blitz games will be conducted under faster time controls of 3 minutes with colors reversed until a decisive result is achieved.

    The high-stakes title clash between the world's two best players is scheduled at the scenic Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore from November 20 to December 14, with a prize fund of $2.5 million on offer. While a classical victory will earn the winner $1.5 million, the champion in tie-breaks will pocket $1.3 million.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Master Perfumer Crafts Hermes’ New Fascinating Fragrance Using Rare Gift
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kathuniya bags second consecutive paralympic Silver in Men’s Discus throw F-56 event

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Sep 2: India’s Yogesh Kathuniya clinched his second...

    Para athlete Nishad Kumar jumps to back-to-back high jump silvers at Paris Paralympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    Para-athlete Nishad Kumar Jumps High to Win Back-to-Back Silvers...

    Leadership lessons from Dhoni and Rohit – Different captaincy styles that achieved success

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Dhoni and Rohit's captaincy styles are poles apart: Harbhajan" In...

    Preethi Pal scripts history, wins her second Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Sep 2: India’s Preethi Pal won a bronze...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Master Perfumer Crafts Hermes’ New Fascinating Fragrance Using Rare Gift

    How one journalist hacked chatbots to improve his reputation

    Grammy Chief Expresses Reservations on Use of AI in Music amid...