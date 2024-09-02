back to top
Search
    Life StyleMaster Perfumer Crafts Hermes' New Fascinating Fragrance Using Rare Gift
    Life Style

    Master Perfumer Crafts Hermes’ New Fascinating Fragrance Using Rare Gift

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Christine Nagel is a veteran perfumer whose intuitive sense of smell and unique neurological condition allow her to craft fragrances like none other. As Head Perfumer at luxury brand Hermes, Nagel has created over 20 fragrances in her distinguished career, with her latest being a passion project in the making for 10 years.

    The new scent, named ‘Barenia' after the leather used for iconic Hermes Birkin bags, is a classic chypre composition featuring green bergamot from Calabria blended with lilies of Madagascar. Nagel sourced toasted oak for an earthy base, opting against traditionally used lichen due to restrictions.

    Diagnosed with synesthesia, Nagel sees and feels scents in vivid colors and textures. This enhanced her process, as she envisioned Barenia's nurturing quality ‘caressing the skin'. Meticulous fuels Nagel's creations, from Calabria's orchards to Madagascar's forests. She crafts each note using natural and biotech ingredients to captivate the senses.

    Nagel's synesthesia is shared by renowned perfumers Frederic Malle and D.S. & Durga. It's estimated to affect under 5% of people. For Nagel, this rare condition is her superpower, allowing an intimate multi-sensory connection to transform scents into woven works of .

    Her dedication to honing her craft over decades makes Nagel the talented nose behind Hermes' exquisite new olfactory gem – Barenia.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    How one journalist hacked chatbots to improve his reputation
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    How Farhan Akhtar’s interfaith upbringing shaped his inclusive values

    Northlines Northlines -
    Growing up in a diverse household shaped Farhan Akhtar's...

    Nutrition guidelines for Indian women: Understanding micronutrient needs across different life stages

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ensuring Good Nutrition: An Analysis of Micronutrient Needs for...

    The Luxurious yet Labor-Intensive Process Behind East Asia’s Prized Bird’s Nest Soup

    Northlines Northlines -
    Foodies are always on the lookout for unique culinary...

    Which Finger Provides the Least Painful and Most Accurate Blood Sugar Readings

    Northlines Northlines -
    While diabetics know the importance of frequent blood sugar...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How one journalist hacked chatbots to improve his reputation

    Grammy Chief Expresses Reservations on Use of AI in Music amid...

    India factory growth cools as orders ease in August