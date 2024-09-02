Master Perfumer Crafts Hermes’ New Fascinating Fragrance Using Rare Gift

Christine Nagel is a veteran perfumer whose intuitive sense of smell and unique neurological condition allow her to craft fragrances like none other. As Head Perfumer at luxury brand Hermes, Nagel has created over 20 fragrances in her distinguished career, with her latest being a passion project in the making for 10 years.

The new scent, named ‘Barenia' after the leather used for iconic Hermes Birkin bags, is a classic chypre composition featuring green bergamot from Calabria blended with lilies of Madagascar. Nagel sourced toasted oak for an earthy base, opting against traditionally used lichen due to restrictions.

Diagnosed with synesthesia, Nagel sees and feels scents in vivid colors and textures. This enhanced her process, as she envisioned Barenia's nurturing quality ‘caressing the skin'. Meticulous research fuels Nagel's creations, from Calabria's orchards to Madagascar's forests. She crafts each note using natural and biotech ingredients to captivate the senses.

Nagel's synesthesia is shared by renowned perfumers Frederic Malle and D.S. & Durga. It's estimated to affect under 5% of people. For Nagel, this rare condition is her superpower, allowing an intimate multi-sensory connection to transform scents into woven works of art.

Her dedication to honing her craft over decades makes Nagel the talented nose behind Hermes' exquisite new olfactory gem – Barenia.