    Entertainment
    Entertainment

    Netflix Summoned by Government over Controversial Naming in IC 814 Web Series

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Netflix Summoned Over Web Series Name Controversy

    The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called the head of content at streaming giant Netflix to discuss concerns raised over the recently released web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

    Sources say Monika Shergill has been asked to meet with government officials tomorrow regarding the backlash seen on social media against certain naming choices in the series.

    Based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, the show used codenames like ‘Chief', ‘Doctor' and ‘Burger' instead of revealing the actual names of the five terrorists involved.

    While makers claimed this was as per source material like the flight captain's memoir, many felt it disrespected victims and families by not properly identifying the criminals.

    Politicians like BJP's Amit Malviya slammed the apparent intention to avoid naming the hijackers. A growing boycott movement online called for accountability from Netflix and the producers.

    As the debate raged on divisive lines, the government has stepped in to directly discuss concerns with Netflix leadership. It remains to be seen if any changes are sought to the series already streaming or just a discussion on creative choices.

    Either way, the high-profile case has triggered a discussion on balancing artistic freedom with responsibilities in portraying sensitive real events. All eyes will be on what transpires in tomorrow's important meeting.

