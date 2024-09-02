back to top
Search
    BusinessAir India launches advanced A350 jets on Delhi-London flights
    Business

    Air India launches advanced A350 jets on Delhi-London flights

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Air debuts its A350 flagship on Delhi-London route

    Air India has introduced its state-of-the- Airbus A350 aircraft on flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, marking the long-haul entry of the wide-bodied jet. The A350 will operate most flights on the key Delhi to London sector, offering travelers one of the most advanced flying experiences in the sky.

    The airline has been inducting the ultra-modern A350 planes since late last year, as part of an ambitious fleet revamp. While the jets have so far served domestic routes and short hops, their vast range of over 15,000 km allows for use across Air India's extensive global network. With 316 seats including premium classes, the spacious cabins provide passengers with ample comfort even on long journeys.

    By deploying A350s for 90% of Delhi-London flights, more travelers will have access to its roomy interiors and latest amenities. Travel classes feature enhanced furnishings and soft products, designed for smooth flying over intercontinental distances. The addition of 336 high-capacity seats weekly underscores Air India's goal to strengthen connectivity with this vital market.

    The A350 introduction is a key milestone in the carrier's transformation. Along with upcoming aircraft deliveries, efforts are underway to upgrade existing fleets and offer customers -class service matching global peers. As fleet and products improve uniformly, Air India aims to consolidate its position as passengers' premier choice for both domestic and international travel. The Delhi-London route marks just the starting point for the A350's potential to enhance travel experiences across Air India's expansive global footprint.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Netflix Summoned by Government over Controversial Naming in IC 814 Web Series
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India factory growth cools as orders ease in August

    Northlines Northlines -
    Slowdown Seen as Manufacturing Growth Slips to 3-Month Low India's...

    SEBI to Implement Single Filing System for Listed Companies’ Disclosures

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Simplified Disclosures on the Horizon for Listed Companies" In a...

    Digital Lending Platform Validus Secures $50 Million to Support SMEs in Indonesia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Singapore-based digital finance company Validus has obtained $50 million...

    Private Sector Sales and Profits Rise in First Quarter on Back of Broad-Based Recovery

    Northlines Northlines -
    Corporate Sales and Profits on the Rise in First...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Netflix Summoned by Government over Controversial Naming in IC 814 Web...

    FIDE Alters Tie-Break Procedure for Upcoming World Chess Championship Matchup

    Master Perfumer Crafts Hermes’ New Fascinating Fragrance Using Rare Gift