Air India launches advanced A350 jets on Delhi-London flights

Air India debuts its A350 flagship on Delhi-London route

Air India has introduced its state-of-the-art Airbus A350 aircraft on flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, marking the long-haul entry of the wide-bodied jet. The A350 will operate most flights on the key Delhi to London sector, offering travelers one of the most advanced flying experiences in the sky.

The airline has been inducting the ultra-modern A350 planes since late last year, as part of an ambitious fleet revamp. While the jets have so far served domestic routes and short international hops, their vast range of over 15,000 km allows for use across Air India's extensive global network. With 316 seats including premium classes, the spacious cabins provide passengers with ample comfort even on long journeys.

By deploying A350s for 90% of Delhi-London flights, more travelers will have access to its roomy interiors and latest amenities. Travel classes feature enhanced furnishings and soft products, designed for smooth flying over intercontinental distances. The addition of 336 high-capacity seats weekly underscores Air India's goal to strengthen connectivity with this vital market.

The A350 introduction is a key milestone in the carrier's transformation. Along with upcoming aircraft deliveries, efforts are underway to upgrade existing fleets and offer customers world-class service matching global peers. As fleet and products improve uniformly, Air India aims to consolidate its position as passengers' premier choice for both domestic and international travel. The Delhi-London route marks just the starting point for the A350's potential to enhance travel experiences across Air India's expansive global footprint.