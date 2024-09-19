back to top
Search
    IndiaFATF praises India's anti-money laundering terror financing system calls for better prosecution
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    FATF praises India’s anti-money laundering terror financing system calls for better prosecution

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Global anti-money laundering and terror financing body FATF on Thursday launched its much-awaited mutual evaluation report on , saying the county's systems were “effective” but “major improvements” were required to strengthen prosecution in these cases.

     

    The 368-page report was released after the assessment was adopted by the Paris-headquartered body at its June plenary meeting.
    The last such review of India's combating of money laundering and terror financing regime was published in 2010.
    The report, which comes after an on-site visit of FATF experts to India last November, has placed the country in the “regular follow up” category, a distinction shared by only four other countries.
    India will undergo its next evaluation in 2031.
    The report said India implemented such an anti-money laundering (AML) and combating financing of terror (CFT) system that was effective in many respects.
    It, however, said “major improvements” were required to strengthen the prosecution in money laundering and terror financing cases.
    It said improvements in the system were also required to protect the non-profit sector from terror abuse.
    “India's main sources of money laundering originate from within, from illegal activities committed within country,” it said, adding the country faced “disparate” range of terror threats, most significantly from ISIL (Islamic State or ISIS) or AQ-linked groups (Al Qaeda) active in and around and .
    The report analyses the level of compliance with the FATF 40 Recommendations and the level of effectiveness of India's AML/CFT system, and provides recommendations on how the system can be strengthened.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Awesome Orry!
    Next article
    Ongoing Assembly polls about choosing future of J K PM Modi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LG Sinha condoles demise of former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has...

    Nearly 37,000 SC judgements since 1947 translated in Hindi with the help of AI: CJI Chandrachud

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 19: Nearly 37,000 Supreme Court judgements...

    Ongoing Assembly polls about choosing future of J K PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Katra , Sep 19: Asking people to cast their...

    PM Modi Praises J&K Voters for Turning Back on Parties ‘Sympathetic to Stone-Pelters, Terrorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Sinha condoles demise of former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit

    Nearly 37,000 SC judgements since 1947 translated in Hindi with the...

    Ongoing Assembly polls about choosing future of J K PM Modi