back to top
Search
    JammuOngoing Assembly polls about choosing future of J K PM Modi
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Ongoing Assembly polls about choosing future of J K PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Katra , Sep 19: Asking people to cast their votes wisely in the ongoing Assembly polls that are linked to the “future of and ”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said they should ensure the political sunset of the Congress, NC and PDP, which have “inflicted wounds” in the region for years together.

     

    Addressing a poll rally in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, Modi also accused the Congress leadership of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses under a “well-thought-out conspiracy” and due to a “Naxal mindset”, and asked people “should they not be punished for this”?
    This was the second election rally addressed by the prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and third in a week. He addressed another rally in Srinagar earlier in the day. On September 14, Modi had addressed a rally in Doda district.
    “This election is for choosing the future of Jammu and Kashmir. This election is meant to take the ‘new Jammu and Kashmir' to new heights,” the prime minister said while urging the voters to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the polls.
    “The three families of the Congress, NC and PDP inflicted wounds on the people here for years together. We have to ensure the political sunset of these parties by pressing the button next to the lotus, the symbol of the BJP. It is the BJP that prioritised your interests and ended the decades-old discrimination with the region,” he said, giving the slogan “Abki baar, BJP sarkar”.
    Modi's rallies in Srinagar and Katra came a day after the first phase of polling in the Assembly election, covering 24 constituencies in seven south Kashmir districts and the Chenab valley region, and registering more than 61 per cent voting.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    FATF praises India’s anti-money laundering terror financing system calls for better prosecution
    Next article
    Nearly 37,000 SC judgements since 1947 translated in Hindi with the help of AI: CJI Chandrachud
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LG Sinha condoles demise of former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has...

    Nearly 37,000 SC judgements since 1947 translated in Hindi with the help of AI: CJI Chandrachud

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 19: Nearly 37,000 Supreme Court judgements...

    FATF praises India’s anti-money laundering terror financing system calls for better prosecution

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Global anti-money laundering and terror...

    PM Modi Praises J&K Voters for Turning Back on Parties ‘Sympathetic to Stone-Pelters, Terrorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Sinha condoles demise of former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit

    Nearly 37,000 SC judgements since 1947 translated in Hindi with the...

    FATF praises India’s anti-money laundering terror financing system calls for better...