Awesome Orry!

Internet's darling and a prominent socialite, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, skyrocketed to fame in 2023 after he shared his photos with Bollywood's biggest stars on social media. He quickly made headlines for his appearances at high-profile, star-studded events and shows.



Orry's conscious choice to keep his profession a mystery only heightened public curiosity, making him a favourite of both the paparazzi and his fans.

Seizing the moment, Orry transitioned into a full-time influencer, now highly sought after for event appearances and brand collaborations. With his popularity continuing to rise, it wouldn't be very surprising if we soon saw him starring in a Bollywood blockbuster!

The social media star was seen making a wild card entry in Big Boss last year. And guess what, Orry is the latest brand ambassador of PVR Inox! He recently took to Instagram to announce his cameo in a Hollywood movie.