PM Modi Praises J&K Voters for Turning Back on Parties ‘Sympathetic to Stone-Pelters, Terrorists

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the high voter turnout in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, saying it symbolises the rejection of parties that sympathise with stone-pelters and terrorists.

Addressing a public rally in Srinagar PM Modi said, “The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathize with stone pelting and terrorism. The people here have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to the people who came to Srinagar to seek blessings.”

Notably, the first phase of voting was held on September 18. A voter turnout of 61.13 per cent was registered in the first phase polling for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held in 24 constituencies across seven districts.

He said that due to the dedicated efforts of the BJP led central government, Lal Chowk has been transformed from a place where hoisting the tricolour was a life-threatening act to a vibrant destination which is now welcoming tourists from across the country and the world.

“There was a time when coming to Lal Chowk, hoisting the tricolour here was a life-threatening task. For years people here were afraid of coming to Lal Chowk. But now the picture has changed. Now the markets of Srinagar are full of the splendour of both Eid and Diwali. Now, Lal Chowk market remains bustling till late evening, with tourists coming here from all over the country and the world,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase of voting was held on September 18, the other two rounds will be held on September 25 and October 1. Counting to take place on October 8.