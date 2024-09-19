back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPM Modi Praises J&K Voters for Turning Back on Parties 'Sympathetic to...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    PM Modi Praises J&K Voters for Turning Back on Parties ‘Sympathetic to Stone-Pelters, Terrorists

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the high voter turnout in the first phase of the and Assembly elections, saying it symbolises the rejection of parties that sympathise with stone-pelters and terrorists.

     

    Addressing a public rally in Srinagar PM Modi said, “The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathize with stone pelting and terrorism. The people here have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to the people who came to Srinagar to seek blessings.”
    Notably, the first phase of voting was held on September 18. A voter turnout of 61.13 per cent was registered in the first phase polling for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held in 24 constituencies across seven districts.
    He said that due to the dedicated efforts of the BJP led central government, Lal Chowk has been transformed from a place where hoisting the tricolour was a life-threatening act to a vibrant destination which is now welcoming tourists from across the country and the .
    “There was a time when coming to Lal Chowk, hoisting the tricolour here was a life-threatening task. For years people here were afraid of coming to Lal Chowk. But now the picture has changed. Now the markets of Srinagar are full of the splendour of both Eid and Diwali. Now, Lal Chowk market remains bustling till late evening, with tourists coming here from all over the country and the world,” he said.
    Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase of voting was held on September 18, the other two rounds will be held on September 25 and October 1. Counting to take place on October 8.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko bhejun’; burqa-clad woman scares Salim Khan
    Next article
    Awesome Orry!
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Congress & Pak have same intentions, agenda”: Amit Shah scathes Congress after Pak Minister’s claims on restoration of Article 370

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Reacting to Pakistan Defence Minister...

    Bangladesh bowlers reduce India to 176/6 at tea on Day 1

    Northlines Northlines -
    Yashasvi Jaiswal's patient fifty was an exception when other...

    ‘Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given only fear, anarchy to J&K’: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

    J-K youth becoming empowered under Modi government PM in Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Awesome Orry!

    ‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko bhejun’; burqa-clad woman scares Salim Khan

    Kareena Kapoor on 25 years in Bollywood, working with Saif, Taimur’s...