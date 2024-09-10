back to top
    Farooq vows to bring back Article 370 to J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sep 9: Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Monday vowed to bring back Article 370 to  and one day even if it takes time.

    Farooq said this while reacting to a remark made by Union Minister Amit Shah during an election rally in Jammu when he said that NC and PDP are dreaming of bringing back Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir.

    “It may take time, but we will bring back Article 370. It took them (BJP) years to abrogate it; maybe it will take us time to restore it.” Abdullah told reporters in north Kashmir.

    He said this is the voice of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Farooq questioned the BJP for claiming that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was because of Article 370. “They are now in government for the past five years in Jammu and Kashmir then from where the terrorism come”, Farooq asks.

    “I had told Delhi to talk to militants when an Indian Airlines plane was hijacked to Kandahar in 1999. But they refused and released Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar and others who are running this all”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

    Asked that Mehbooba alleged that if there would not have been the PDP party NC could have continued with the autocratic rule, Farooq said “I feel sorry for Mehbooba who excessively says. For 20 years her father Mufti Mohammad Syed remained associated with the Congress party who forced him to leave the party, Farooq questions.

    Farooq said the Almighty willing NC and Congress alliance will be victorious in the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

