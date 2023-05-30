Farooq Abdullah sees central role of youth in nation building

Srinagar, May 29: National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the youth have a central role to play in nation building as they constitute the most vital and vibrant element of the population.

Unlocking the true potential of our youth holds the key for progress of Jammu & Kashmir and also for the entire country, Dr Farooq said while addressing Yuva Utsav- India organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra at Government Physical College, Ganderbal.

On the occasion, the Party President pledged to give an ambulance to the Government Physical College Ganderbal. He also granted Rs 50,000 to the institution from his MPLAD Fund.

Exhorting the youth, Dr. Farooq said, “Our youth are next to none but they must be encouraged and given access to excellent health, training, and education if they are to be effective leaders, inventors, and innovators who can change the world. Nehru Yuva Kendra is doing its bit in that direction through its core programmes to encourage and promote sports culture and spirit of sportsmanship among rural youth to adopt it as a way of life. Such programmes, it goes without saying, will help our youth fight anxieties and keep away from drug addiction, substance abuse. I hope the programme will provide necessary impetus to our youth to bring a change in whatever field they think is required as the builders of tomorrow.”