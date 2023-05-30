8 People Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Jammu

JAMMU, May 30: Eight persons were killed and 20 injured when a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district, officials said Tuesday.

The bus ,which was going from Amritsar to Karta, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said.

The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

“Eight people have fatal casualties and 20 others are injured. Rescue operation is on,” Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said.