Ex-CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act, he denies charge, to fight case legally

BENGALURU, Mar 15: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, police said here on Friday.

Denying the charge, the 81-year-old BJP Parliamentary Board member said he would fight the case legally.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said: “Some people say the woman is mentally sick.” The complainant alleged that the incident took place on February two when her daughter went with her to meet Yediyurappa at his residence.

Hours after the Sadashivanagar police booked the case under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan issued an order transferring it to Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation with immediate effect. Police sources said the girl's mother had in the past lodged over 50 complaints against various people including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, and his staff, for allegedly manhandling her and abusing her.

She lodged a complaint against Kumar twice — in 2021 and 2022 — and also against the retired Bengaluru Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao for allegedly “conspiring to ruin her life,” in 2022.

Yediyurappa said the woman had been trying to meet him but was never allowed to enter his house.

“Once when she was crying, I called her inside my house and spoke to the Police Commissioner B Dayananda, that some injustice had happened to her. However, when she started speaking something against me in front of me, I concluded that this woman is not proper,” he said.

After meeting the Police Commissioner, she gave a twist to the matter, Yediyurappa alleged.

“I heard that an FIR has been registered against me. I will do whatever has to be done legally but this also happens when one tries to help somebody,” he said.

Parameshwara said: “Till the investigation is completed, we cannot say anything. We have to be extremely cautious in our statement because it pertains to a former chief minister. We need to make our statement carefully because a woman has lodged a complaint.” Two purported videos have also emerged, apparently filmed by the girl when she went to meet Yediyurappa at his residence with her mother.

In one video, the girl's mother is seen addressing Yediyurappa as ‘Appa Ji' and tells him that she hails from Shivamogga, the home district of the BJP leader.

She allegedly tells him that she has huge wealth running into several crores of rupees, which is caught in litigation and sought his help.

In the second video, the girl's mother is seen sitting next to Yediyurappa soon after entering his house and holding his hand.