    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Every drop of water is precious President Murmu on need to conserve water

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Stressing on the urgent need to conserve water, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said every drop of water is as valuable as a pearl and must be treated with care.

    In her address at the inaugural session of the 8th Water Week summit, the president also underscored the importance of groundwater replenishment through afforestation. “We must raise groundwater levels by planting trees. A tree planted in the name of a mother will honour her legacy.”
    “Boondh boondh se sagar banta hai (the ocean is made of drops), so it is the responsibility of everyone to save water,” Murmu said.
    The president spoke about the government's initiatives and the need for community involvement in water management for a sustainable future.
    Highlighting the government's efforts through the Jal Jeevan Mission, she added that significant changes have been brought about, especially since 2021, when campaigns began addressing water scarcity at the local level.
    Murmu pointed to the limited availability of freshwater globally, with only 2.5 per cent of the 's water being freshwater and just 1 per cent accessible for human use.
    This stark reality, she said, underscores the need for heightened awareness and conservation efforts.
    “Water awareness is crucial, and we must ensure that knowledge about conservation reaches everyone, especially women and girls,” she noted, adding that their role in water management and community development is central to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).
    Addressing the need for collective action, Murmu said, “Water conservation cannot happen in isolation. Every citizen must play their part in preserving this precious resource.”
    She expressed the hope that discussions at the summit would encourage all participants to actively work on solutions for water conservation.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

