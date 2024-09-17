back to top
    NDA govt approved infra projects worth Rs 3 lakh cr in first...
    Latest News

    NDA govt approved infra projects worth Rs 3 lakh cr in first 100 days in office Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The BJP-led NDA government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore, including linking 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and building a mega port at Wadhawan in Maharashtra, during its first 100 days in office, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
    Besides infrastructure, the focus of the government has also been on by increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, removing of minimum export price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice and hiking the duty on the import of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils, he said at a press conference here along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term on June 9 this year.
    The thrust of the Modi government has been on providing stability on the policy front with a flexible approach to adopt certain changes to remove teething problems without diluting the original concept, Shah said.
    The government approved the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra for Rs 76,200 crore, which will be among the top 10 ports in the , he said.
    Under the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), approval was granted to the construction/upgradation of 62,500 km of roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unconnected villages, with central assistance of Rs 49,000 crore.
    Many of these unconnected villages have a population of less than 100.
    The government has also approved strengthening 's road network with an investment of Rs 50,600 crore, which includes a nod to eight High-Speed Road Corridor Projects spanning 936 km.
    The government has also launched a new fund named Agrisure, aimed at revolutionising the agricultural sector and supporting startups and rural enterprises.

