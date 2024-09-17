Constitutional changes a bid to keep me in jail, claims Imran Khan

Pakistan's jailed former PM Imran Khan on Monday rejected the anticipated constitutional changes, claiming that it was an effort to keep him in prison by controlling the judiciary.



The 71-year-old made the remarks during an informal conversation with journalists at the Adiala Jail, where he has been lodged since August last year.



The PTI leader claimed that the government was pursuing to set up a new constitutional court out of fear of the Supreme Court.

Khan also claimed that 4,000 Pakistani companies were registered in Dubai in six months and the country is being run by taking loans. He criticised Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, claiming that the government wants to destroy the judiciary to bring Isa back.



He also criticised amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, claiming they were used to forgive billions in corruption.

Announcing a peaceful protest in Lahore on September 21, he called on the public to defend their rights and the judiciary.



Meanwhile, the Pakistan's coalition government on Monday was forced to once again delay the tabling of the controversial constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament, apparently due to a lack of required numbers to pass it. The details of the amendments are still a mystery as the government has not officially shared it with the media or discussed it publically. What has been reported so far shows that the government plans to increase the retirement age of judges and fix the tenure of the chief justice of the Supreme Court.