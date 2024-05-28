back to top
SportsEuro 2024 squads taking shape as 24 nations announce preliminary selections
Sports

Euro 2024 squads taking shape as 24 nations announce preliminary selections

By: Northlines

Date:

Euro 2024 Squads Taking Shape Ahead of Big Kickoff

With less than a month to go for the start of Euro 2024, host nation Germany and 23 other countries are putting final touches to their squads for the prestigious continental tournament. As per UEFA rules, federations have until June 7 to submit their final 26-man squads for the Euros.

While the squads at this point will not be final, here is a look at the preliminary selections of the 24 nations that will be battling it out in Germany next summer:

Defending champions Italy and highly fancied Germany, Spain and England lead Group A. Germany's initial lineup includes Bayern Munich stars like Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller alongside emerging talents like Jamal Musiala. Group B sees heavyweight nations like Spain, featuring youngsters like Pedri and Ansu Fati, and 2018 Cup finalists Croatia in action.

Group C is headlined by perennial powerhouses Denmark and Serbia. The Serbians have assembled a star-studded squad with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. England will be banking on in-form players such as Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham to top this group.

Group D features the likes of the skillful Netherlands and world champions France. While the Dutch squad possesses young talents and experienced campaigners, France boast match winners in Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Euro regulars like Belgium, Ukraine and former winners Portugal feature in Group E. Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to defy age, leads Portugal's attack. Group F sees the Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkey and Romania battling for qualification.

With just a month to go, coaches will be giving final touches and selecting their best squads for a shot at European glory on German soil next summer. Fans can expect intense battles across the groups in Euro 2024.

PDP distances itself from video showing anti-Gujjar slogans being raised at party meeting
Group C squads, fixtures, venues and timings for T20 World Cup 2024
