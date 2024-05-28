back to top
Group C squads, fixtures, venues and timings for T20 World Cup 2024

The upcoming scheduled in West Indies and USA promises an exciting Group C featuring some top playing nations. Co-hosts West Indies will join New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda in battling it out for the top two spots and a place in the next stage.

West Indies will be hoping to capitalize on home advantage and kickstart their campaign on a high when they take on Papua New Guinea in their opening fixture in Guyana. Meanwhile, Afghanistan face Uganda in another Group C clash on the same day. Other venues hosting these matches include Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Some of the 's best T20 players will be on display representing these nations. While West Indies have a talented squad led by Rovman Powell, New Zealand will bank on Kane Williamson's experience. Afghanistan's spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman adds strength to their line-up.

The round-robin matches will keep the fans entertained until June 17 after which the top two teams will progress to the Super Eights. Spectators can also look forward to the semi-finals scheduled in Guyana and the grand final to be played at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.

With high-voltage clashes on the cards between some of cricket's powerhouses, Group C is poised to enthral one and all in the initial stages of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

