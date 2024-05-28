back to top
PDP distances itself from video showing anti-Gujjar slogans being raised at party meeting

Srinagar, May 27: The PDP on Sunday distanced itself from a purported video showing anti-Gujjar slogans being raised during a Lok Sabha election campaign of the party.

In a post on X, the PDP wrote, “Regarding a derogatory video about our Gujjar community doing rounds on social media we would like to make it abundantly clear that the man in question is not associated with PDP in any shape or form but keeps barging into our meetings,” the party posted on X.

The video showing a group of people raising slogans at a People's Democratic Party (PDP) meeting against the Gujjar community surfaced online.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against Gujjar leader and Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

“We condemn these venomous unwarranted slogans. Mehbooba Mufti sahiba has always held them in high regard & will continue fighting for their rights,” the PDP added.

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar termed the slogans as “racist” and said the PDP does not stand for such acts.

“A video clip on social media with racist slogans against a respected community apparently is from a recent campaign. Condemning it unreservedly, must say this is not what @jkpdp stands for. Mufti sahab struggled all his life to connect people and communities. This is not us. Must disallow,” Akhtar posted on X.

 

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

