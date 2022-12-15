Encroachment Case | CBK Files Chargesheet Against 6 Persons for Forging Revenue Documents

SRINAGAR, Dec 15: Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday said that it’s Economic Offence Wing filed chargehseet against 6 persons in connection with producing fake revenue Documents.

In a handout , the CBK said that its Economic Offence Wing Produced a Charge-Sheet in Case FIR No. 04/2015 U/S 420, 467, 468, 120-B, 447-A RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offence Wing) before the Hon’ble Court of Anti-Corruption Baramulla against Ghulam Haider Mir S/o Munshi Atta Mohammad Mir R/o Kanthbagh Baramulla then Patwari Heaven Sheeri Baramulla (Retired), Jaswant Singh S/o Ujagar singh R/o Shrakhwar Baramulla A/P Kunjawani Bandurakh Gangayal Jammu then Naib Tehsildar Baramulla Now retired ACR Udhampur), Abdul Rashid Khan S/O Hussa-u-din Khan R/o Gantmulla Bala Baramulla then Girdawar Circle Heaven (Deceased), Mohamed Ashraf Lone S/o Mohamed Yousuf Lone R/o Budden Saripora Rafiabad then Patwari Heaven Sheeri Baramulla (Deceased), Firdous Sultan Raina S/o Ghulam Hassan Raina R/o Usmanabad Kupwara (then Tehsildar Baramulla retired ACR Kupwara) (Deceased) and Mohamed S/o Ramzan R/o Jogiyar Sheeri Baramulla beneficiary (Deceased).The spokesman further stated that the instant case had been registered upon a written Communication received from the then State Vigilance Commission , wherein it was alleged that erstwhile Government had notified/acquired land measuring 98.16 Kanals at Narwav Shareenabad Sheeri Baramulla for irrigation Department in the year 1968 and compensation thereof was paid to the beneficiaries. The instant land was encroached by local residents with the help of concerned revenue authorities, accordingly a Case FIR No. 04/2015 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offence Wing) was registered and investigation set into the motion.During the course of investigation, it established that the accused person mentioned above in connivance with each other have prepared false/ fabricated revenue documents in the name of various beneficiaries in the year 1982 and thereby illegally transferred the land in the name of said beneficiary by virtue of fake mutation U/S 4&8 of Agrarian Reforms Act. The evidence both oral as well as documentary collected has established that accused No. 01 to 05 have by abuse of their official position & in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy hatched between them with accused No. 06 have managed the illegal mutations in respect of land already notified/acquired and compensated by the government in the year 1968. The act omitted and committed have prima facie disclosed the commission of offence U/S 420, 467, 468, 120-B, 447-A RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act and accordingly Challan of the said case produced in the court of law for judicial determination, reads the statement.