J&K Govt OrdersEmpowered Committee Established To Implement WHO Tobacco Control Policy In JammuAndKashmir
J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

Empowered Committee Established To Implement WHO Tobacco Control Policy In JammuAndKashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 27: The Government of  Jammu and has sanctioned the formation of an Empowered Committee, chaired by the Administrative Secretary of the and Medical Department, to oversee the implementation of Article 5.3 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

