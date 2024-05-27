back to top
Search
IndiaJ&K records highest voter turnout in 35 years; CEC indicates Assembly polls...
IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

J&K records highest voter turnout in 35 years; CEC indicates Assembly polls to be held soon

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 27: The Election Commission on Monday said  and recorded the highest voter turnout in a Lok Sabha poll in last 35 years, with the Kashmir Valley witnessing a “massive” 30 points jump in poll participation compared to 2019.

”This active participation is a huge positive for the assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while responding to the turnout.
The poll panel also said the combined voter turnout at the polling stations for the entire Union Territory with five Lok Sabha seats was 58.46 per cent.
On Saturday, CEC Kumar had told PTI Video that encouraged by the voter turnout in  Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission will ”very soon” initiate the process of holding the assembly polls in the Union Territory.
The three seats in the Valley — Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri — recorded turnout of 38.49 per cent, 59.1 per cent and 54.84 per cent respectively, which has been the highest in last three decades. The other two seats in the UT — Udhampur and  Jammu — recorded 68.27 per cent and 72.22 per cent voter turnout respectively, it said.
The Election Commission said that more young people have asserted their faith and embraced democracy in a big way. Another interesting perspective is the electors in the age group of 18-59 years which forms the major part of electors in the UT, it underlined. The high poll percentage in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is reflective of their faith in democracy, which is a positive and heartening development, it stressed.
According to the EC, the 18-59 years age group constitutes over 80 per cent of the electorate in each of the five Lok Sabha seats of the Union Territory.

Previous article
Empowered Committee Established To Implement WHO Tobacco Control Policy In JammuAndKashmir
Next article
Is there a possibility that Prince George and Louis will serve in the military following UK PM Rishi Sunak’s surprising pledge?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Empowered Committee Established To Implement WHO Tobacco Control Policy In JammuAndKashmir

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 27: The Government of  Jammu and Kashmir...

When followers of any sect deviate from spiritual path, they become victims of fanaticism: Murmu

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 27: Asserting that spiritual empowerment is...

Duo Briefly Halt Shri Shakti Express Train In Jammu Over Lack Of Train Travel Info

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 27: Two individuals, including a woman, briefly...

JK | Water Crisis Threat Looms Large In Katra Town, Admin Says ‘It Is On Job’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 27: Amidst the soaring mercury and heatwave,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Battle Summer Fatigue with These Nutrition Tips

Shabana Azmi lauds Honey Irani’s graciousness for helping her bond with...

Does gargling with sea salt really prevent the need for root...