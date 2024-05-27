back to top
India
India

When followers of any sect deviate from spiritual path, they become victims of fanaticism: Murmu

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 27: Asserting that spiritual empowerment is the real empowerment, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said when the followers of any religion or sect deviate from the path of spirituality, they become victims of fanaticism and suffer from an unhealthy mentality.

“Spiritual values connect people of all religions to each other,” she said, addressing the launch of ‘Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society' organised by Brahma Kumaris here.
The President said the forces promoting fear, terror, and war are very active in many parts of the .
“In such an , Brahma Kumari Institution has provided an effective platform for the empowerment of humanity through many centres in more than 100 countries. This is an invaluable effort to strengthen universal brotherhood by promoting spiritual values,” Murmu said.
The President said the golden chapters of world history and the history of nations have always been based on spiritual values.
“World history is witness to the fact that disregarding spiritual values and adopting only the path of material progress has ultimately proved disastrous. Holistic well-being is possible only on the basis of a healthy mentality,” she said.
Murmu said a truly healthy person meets all three dimensions — physical, mental and spiritual. Such individuals create a healthy society, nation and world community, she added.
The President said spiritual empowerment is real empowerment.
“When the followers of any religion or sect deviate from the path of spirituality, they become victims of fanaticism and suffer from unhealthy mentality,” Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President said working with the spirit of public welfare while rising above selfishness is a social expression of inner spirituality.
“Doing charity for the public good is one of the most important spiritual values,” she said.
The President was happy to note that the Brahma Kumaris Institution is probably the world's largest spiritual institute run by women, the statement said.
She said in this organisation, “Brahma Kumaris remain in the front and their associates Brahma Kumars work in the background”.
“With such a unique harmony, this institution is continuously moving forward. By doing so, it has presented a unique example of spiritual progress and women empowerment to the world community,” Murmu said. (Agencies)

