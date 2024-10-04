Eminem Set to Become a Grandfather As Daughter Hailie Announces Pregnancy

In a heartwarming reveal, renowned rapper Eminem will soon embrace a new role as grandfather. Through his new music video “Temporary”, the artist shares an emotional journey displaying his deep connection with daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

The video highlights their bond over decades, featuring home videos and recent wedding clips. In a tender moment, Hailie presents her father a personalized Detroit Lions jersey reading “Grandpa”. Ultrasound photos then disclose Hailie's pregnancy news, evidentially surprising yet delighting Eminem.

Beyond the visuals, Hailie herself confirmed expecting her first child via social media. This milestone marks a significant transition for Eminem, moving from fatherhood to grandparenthood as his daughter starts her own family.

Fans are granted a rare look into Eminem's personal life throughout the artfully-crafted tribute. After dedicating years fiercely defending his craft, this chapter sees a softer side while maintaining the emotional prowess in his storytelling. As Hailie embarks on motherhood, Eminem prepares to offer his full support in his new role as a proud grandfather.