Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 in Department of Geoinformatics, Apply Now

Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024: Kashmir University, Department of Geoinformatics has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Project Staff Posts. There are 05 vacancies open for the mentioned position.

As mentioned in the official notification of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 the positions are initially for a period of one year, extendable and co-terminus with the projects. Candidates selected for said positions will be paid a monthly salary upto 42,000/- + HRA. The selection of applicants will be based on a Interview.

Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

Overview of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024

As mentioned in the employment notification released by Kashmir University, there are 05 no. of posts to be filled based on Interview. We have tabulated important details below:-