Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 in Department of Geoinformatics, Apply Now

Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024: Kashmir University, Department of Geoinformatics has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Project Staff Posts. There are 05 vacancies open for the mentioned position.
As mentioned in the official notification of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 the positions are initially for a period of one year, extendable and co-terminus with the projects. Candidates selected for said positions will be paid a monthly salary upto 42,000/- + HRA. The selection of applicants will be based on a Interview.
Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —
Overview of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024
As mentioned in the employment notification released by Kashmir University, there are 05 no. of posts to be filled based on Interview. We have tabulated important details below:-
|Organisation
|Kashmir University
|Advt No.
|F(CoE-recruit-4) KU/ 2024/30 September, 2024
|Post Name
|Project Staff
|No. of Posts
|05
|Category
|Govt
|Type
|Contractual
|Job Location
|Srinagar
|Selection Process
|Interview
|Last Date
|13-10-2024
|Official Website
|phhttps://www.kashmiruniversity.net/
Vacancy Details of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024
Kashmir University has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-
|Post Name
|No. of Posts
|Pay Scale
|Senior Project Associate
|01
|Rs 42,000/- + HRA
|Project Associate-II
|01
|Rs 35,000/- + HRA
|Project Associate-I
|01
|Rs 31,000/- + HRA
|Scientific Administrative assistant/ Field worker
|01
|Rs 20,000/- + HRA
|Scientific Administrative Assistant
|01
|Rs 18,000/- + HRA
Eligibility Criteria of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024
Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.
Educational Qualification
As mentioned in the official notification of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024, we have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-
|Post Name
|Qualification
|Senior Project Associate
|Ph.D. (Geoinformatics/Geology/Meteorology/Climate science)
|Project Associate-II
|M.Sc. Geoinformatics/Geology/Meteorology/Climate Science
|Project Associate-I
|M.Sc. Geoinformatics/Geology/Meteorology/Climate Science
|Scientific Administrative assistant/ Field worker
|M. Sc. Geoinformatics/Geology
|Scientific Administrative Assistant
|Diploma (Mechanical/electric Eng.)/B. Tech in electronics & Communication Eng./Mechanical Eng./BCA/ M.Sc. Geoinformatics/
Important Dates
The Important Dates for Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-
|Event
|Date
|Start Date to Apply Online
|01 Oct 2024
|Last Date to Apply Online
|13 Oct 2024
The application submission process shall commence from 01 October., 2024 till 13 October., 2024.
The interview of the eligible candidates will be intimated via mail or call and the interview will be in physical/online mode, in the National Ice-core Laboratory, University of Kashmir. The candidates should bring their original documents regarding qualifications/experience/publications etc. at the time of interview.
For further details, check below given official notification.
Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 Notification | Download PDF
Interested candidates can download the official notification of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for Project Staff Vacancies.
DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION
For further details Visit: http://geoinformatics.uok.edu.in