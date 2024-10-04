back to top
    JobsKashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 in Department of Geoinformatics, Apply Now
    Jobs

    Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 in Department of Geoinformatics, Apply Now

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    University Project Staff Recruitment 2024: Kashmir University, Department of Geoinformatics has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Project Staff Posts. There are 05 vacancies open for the mentioned position.

    As mentioned in the official notification of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 the positions are initially for a period of one year, extendable and co-terminus with the projects. Candidates selected for said positions will be paid a monthly salary upto 42,000/- + HRA. The selection of applicants will be based on a Interview.

    Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

    Overview of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024

    As mentioned in the employment notification released by Kashmir University, there are 05 no. of posts to be filled based on Interview. We have tabulated important details below:-

     

     

    Organisation Kashmir University
    Advt No. F(CoE-recruit-4) KU/ 2024/30 September, 2024
    Post Name Project Staff
    No. of Posts 05
    Category Govt
    Type Contractual
    Job Location Srinagar
    Selection Process Interview
    Last Date 13-10-2024
    Official Website phhttps://www.kashmiruniversity.net/

    Vacancy Details of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024

    Kashmir University has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

    Post Name No. of Posts Pay Scale
    Senior Project Associate 01 Rs 42,000/- + HRA
    Project Associate-II 01 Rs 35,000/- + HRA
    Project Associate-I 01 Rs 31,000/- + HRA
    Scientific Administrative assistant/ Field worker 01 Rs 20,000/- + HRA
    Scientific Administrative Assistant 01 Rs 18,000/- + HRA

    Eligibility Criteria of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024

    Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

    Educational Qualification

    As mentioned in the official notification of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024, we have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-

    Post Name Qualification
    Senior Project Associate Ph.D. (Geoinformatics/Geology/Meteorology/Climate science)
    Project Associate-II M.Sc. Geoinformatics/Geology/Meteorology/Climate Science
    Project Associate-I M.Sc. Geoinformatics/Geology/Meteorology/Climate Science
    Scientific Administrative assistant/ Field worker M. Sc. Geoinformatics/Geology
    Scientific Administrative Assistant Diploma (Mechanical/electric Eng.)/B. Tech in electronics & Communication Eng./Mechanical Eng./BCA/ M.Sc. Geoinformatics/

    Important Dates

    The Important Dates for Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-

    Event Date
    Start Date to Apply Online 01 Oct 2024
    Last Date to Apply Online 13 Oct 2024

    The application submission process shall commence from 01 October., 2024 till 13 October., 2024.

    The interview of the eligible candidates will be intimated via mail or call and the interview will be in physical/online mode, in the Ice-core Laboratory, University of Kashmir. The candidates should bring their original documents regarding qualifications/experience/publications etc. at the time of interview.

    For further details, check below given official notification.

    Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 Notification | Download PDF

    Interested candidates can download the official notification of Kashmir University Project Staff Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for Project Staff Vacancies.
    DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

    For further details Visit: http://geoinformatics.uok.edu.in

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

