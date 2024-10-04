UK-based NRI involved in Delhi drug case arrested from Amritsar

A British expatriate of Indian origin was apprehended by Delhi Police at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar on drug trafficking charges. Jatinderpal Singh, also known as Jassi, had been residing in the UK for nearly two decades and held a green card. He was wanted in connection with a recent major drug seizure in Delhi, where over 500 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana were recovered from a warehouse.

During questioning of four accused arrested following the Delhi raid, Jassi's alleged role in the drug network came to light. He is believed to have arrived in India recently to facilitate delivery of the narcotics haul to local operatives. The smuggling ring reportedly had roots in both Delhi and Mumbai and targeted high-end parties and concerts to sell drugs.

In their largest bust to date, Delhi Police had confiscated cocaine worth an estimated Rs. 5,000 crore from the warehouse suspects on October 2. Four individuals – Tushar Goyal, Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui and Bharat Kumar – were taken into custody. A lookout notice was subsequently issued for Jassi's arrest when investigations pointed to his involvement in the drug cartel. He was detained at Amritsar airport while attempting to leave the country.