back to top
Search
IndiaEmail Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 18: Forty-one airports in the country received bomb threat emails on Tuesday and each of them was declared a hoax following anti-sabotage checks by security agencies that lasted for hours, official sources said.

The emails were received at the airports around 12.40 pm from the email id exhumedyou888@gmail.com. The airports scrambled contingency measures, carried out anti-sabotage checks and swept the terminals following the respective Bomb Threat Assessment Committee recommendations, the sources said.
An online group called “KNR” is suspected to be behind these hoax threat emails. The group reportedly issued similar emails to several schools in the Delhi-NCR on May 1, they said.
The emails received by the airports carried almost the identical message: “Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die.”
All the airports reported the threat to be a hoax and passenger movements were kept unhindered to the best of the capacities, the sources said.

Previous article
Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion
Next article
Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 18: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 18: As the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage nears...

It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit To Varanasi After LS Polls

Northlines Northlines -
VARANASI (UP), June 18: Visiting his Varanasi constituency which...

Srinagar on High Alert: Drones Banned in Temporary Red Zone!

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 18:  Jammu and Kashmir Police have declared Srinagar as...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion

It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit...