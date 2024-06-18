back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirHajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Jun 18: As the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage nears completion, five women pilgrims from have reportedly died due to heat stroke in Arafat and Muzdalifa, said an official on Tuesday.

A senior   and Kashmir Hajj Officer informed that the extreme temperatures experienced during the pilgrimage have taken a toll on the of several pilgrims.
“The temperature has been soaring, and unfortunately, five lady pilgrims from Kashmir have succumbed to heat stroke in Arafat and Muzdalifa of which four are from Srinagar and one from district Kulgam. The death certificates are yet to be issued,” the official stated.
The official said that during the ongoing holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, temperatures even soared to a scorching 48°C, saying that despite hot conditions, pilgrims persevered in performing their religious duties.
The official said the deceased pilgrims were accompanied by their relatives, and it has been confirmed that they will be buried in Makkah.
According to the officials, this year, over 7000 pilgrims from  Jammu and Kashmir undertook the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina.
Of these, approximately 6800 pilgrims departed through the Srinagar embarkation point, while over 500 pilgrims traveled from other airports.

Previous article
It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit To Varanasi After LS Polls
Next article
Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 18: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 18: Forty-one airports in the country...

It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit To Varanasi After LS Polls

Northlines Northlines -
VARANASI (UP), June 18: Visiting his Varanasi constituency which...

Srinagar on High Alert: Drones Banned in Temporary Red Zone!

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 18:  Jammu and Kashmir Police have declared Srinagar as...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat

It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit...