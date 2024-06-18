back to top
Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

NEW DELHI, Jun 18: A Delhi court on Tuesday fixed for hearing on June 22 further arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016   and terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh directed the NIA to inform the court about the likely date for his oath-taking.
The judge passed the directions after he was informed that the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs will take oath on June 24, 25 and 26.
Rashid has moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.
Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail.
The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who the NIA had arrested for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Valley.
The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case.
Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

