Elon Musk’s SpaceX accuses largest Italian telco of obstructing Starlink’s satellite internet expansion plans

Elon Musk's SpaceX has accused the largest telecom operator in Italy of obstructing the rollout of its high-speed satellite internet service Starlink in the country. In a complaint filed with Italian regulators last week, Starlink alleges that Telecom Italia has failed to share crucial wireless spectrum data, hampering its ability to deploy new gateway equipment and avoid signal interference.

Starlink says it has been requesting the data from Telecom Italia since mid-October but the carrier has outright refused to provide it, claiming technical issues. However, Starlink maintains that Telecom Italia is the only operator that has not coordinated on frequencies. The lack of cooperation from the incumbent could seriously slow Starlink's expansion plans across Southern Europe and parts of North Africa that rely on its infrastructure in Italy.

If unresolved, the situation may compel SpaceX to shift investments away from Italy to other more collaborative European markets. With over 2.6 million subscribers globally already, Starlink's fast-growing user base makes it an important potential revenue source for SpaceX. However, Telecom Italia's restrictive approach threatens to curb Starlink's growth ambitions and customer fulfillment in Italy.

Both the Italian communications regulator Agcom and the country's industry ministry are looking into the matter but have not commented publicly yet. SpaceX also declined to provide an official statement. With billions invested to date, SpaceX and Starlink will be hoping for a swift resolution that allows the satellite internet venture to deliver on its promise of connectivity for millions without unnecessary regulatory hurdles.