Microsoft to Offer Teams and Office Separately Worldwide to Increase Customer Choice and Flexibility

When it comes to workplace collaboration tools, choice and flexibility are key. That's why Microsoft has announced plans to offer its popular Teams platform separately from Office subscriptions on a global scale.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft revealed it is extending steps taken last year in Europe to provide customers worldwide with distinct purchase options for Teams and Office. The move aims to address concerns raised by regulators regarding bundling while giving businesses more control over which apps they standardize across regions.

Starting April 1, new commercial customers can sign up for Office without Teams from just $7.75 per user per month. Alternatively, the standalone Teams offering comes in at a competitive $5.25 monthly price. Microsoft clients currently on bundled deals also have options to continue as is, renew, update plans or switch to the new unbundled options.

The separation addresses issues flagged by European Commission investigators reviewing Microsoft's packaging of Teams with Office since 2020. Workplace messaging app Slack had argued this created an unfair advantage for the software giant. While Teams rapidly grew users during the pandemic, competitors criticized the inability to fully integrate with Office web apps.

Now, by splitting the products, Microsoft empowers companies to evaluate communication and productivity needs independently. The change could placate regulators weighing possible antitrust charges against the titan. However, some analysts note Teams is so entrenched that the impact may be less dramatic than Microsoft's 1990s browser separation.

Regardless, by taking a proactive compliance approach, Microsoft demonstrates willingness to accommodate feedback that may soften regulator stances. In expanding customer choice globally, the company opens the door for even broader Teams and Office adoption worldwide.

