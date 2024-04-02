Second case of human bird flu infection emerges from Texas as avian influenza spread continues in US

The spread of the avian influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, continues to be a cause of concern in the United States as the country reports its second case of human infection. According to reports, a person in Texas has tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the avian flu virus after coming in close contact with infected dairy cows.

This marks the first reported case of avian influenza in a human from Texas. Earlier, an individual in Colorado was found to be infected with the same virus due to direct exposure to infected poultry. State health authorities have confirmed that the Texas patient developed conjunctivitis or pink eye, which is believed to be one of the symptoms. However, they maintain that there is no significant risk to the general public from this isolated case.

Meanwhile, federal agencies like the CDC, USDA and FDA have issued a joint statement clarifying that pasteurized dairy products remain safe for consumption. They explained that the heat treatment process used to pasteurize milk is sufficient enough to eliminate any virus, putting consumer minds at ease. These agencies also continue to monitor cases of bird flu being reported among marine mammals in a few US states.

So in summary, while avian influenza transmission to humans remains a low risk, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in tracking infections and raising awareness. As migratory birds continue their annual cycles, close monitoring of poultry and other livestock also continues.