Japan’s Imperial Family Launches Instagram Account to Connect With Younger Generations

InternationalJapan's Imperial Family Launches Instagram Account to Connect With Younger Generations
The traditionally private institution launches an Instagram page showcasing the lives of Emperor Naruhito and his family, with the aim of better connecting with younger Japanese.

The year 2024 saw a milestone moment for Japan's ancient imperial institution as it took its first steps into the digital realm. On April 1st, the Imperial Household Agency launched an Instagram account under the handle @kunaicho_jp, posting and that provided a glimpse into the lives and duties of Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko.

The account grew rapidly, amassing over 320,000 followers in just one day. While comments were disabled on the posts, many Japanese took to other social platforms to discuss the development, expressing both surprise over the quick growth as well as curiosity to see more of the normally private royal family.

The launch is aimed at modernizing the image of the monarchy and making it more relatable to younger generations. As the oldest continuing hereditary monarchy in the , Japan's imperial family relies heavily on support from conservative establishment. But with younger audiences now living much of their lives online, the Instagram debut is a strategic move to better connect with those who will shape the country's future.

