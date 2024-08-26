Elon Musk shuts down San Francisco headquarters of Twitter successor X, moves operations elsewhere

Elon Musk's social media behemoth bids adieu to San Francisco

In a move that seems to please city authorities, the tech billionaire Elon Musk is shutting down operations of his social media conglomerate X in downtown San Francisco and shifting focus to other locations across California and Texas. The exodus marks the end of what was once a fruitful alliance between the fast-growing platform and the city it called home.

San Francisco had rolled out incentives over a decade ago to attract Twitter's headquarters to the buzzing Mid-Market district and aid its fast-paced expansion. However, much has changed since Musk's multibillion-dollar acquisition of the company in late 2022 and the subsequent mass layoffs that left the office largely deserted. With the shift to remote work due to the pandemic as well, the future of the downtown office appeared bleak.

Local officials have voiced little opposition to X's exit, noting it bears little semblance now to the vibrant startup it once was. The mayor said the city's priority remains catering to all businesses but did not offer enticements to stay put this time. Musk blamed certain state policies as well as taxes levied on out-of-state transactions for the relocation decision. He aims to focus X's payments venture, which state taxes could hamper, out of the city.

While some anguish over the lost jobs and tax revenues, most see the move as an inevitable end to a partnershipthat ran its course. As X charts new growth paths outside of its birthplace, San Francisco appears set to welcome innovative new companies to help energize the neighborhood once dominated by the social behemoth.