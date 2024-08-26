Does experiencing a fever really help with weight loss? Experts weigh in on the truth

Can A Fever Really Help Shed Those Extra Kilos? Experts Weigh In On The Truth

When it comes to losing weight, people often look for unconventional methods that promise fast results with little effort. One such claim that is gaining traction online is the notion that experiencing a fever can aid weight loss. While the idea of our body burning calories at a higher rate during an illness seems plausible, is relying on fevers actually a healthy or advisable way to slim down? Let's ask the experts.

Classical homeopathy practitioner Dr. Manjari Rao recently shared on social media about fevers being catabolic in nature and assisting with shedding excess fat stores. As intriguing as this sounds, we sought opinions from medical professionals to get to the bottom of the fever-weight loss theory. Internal medicine specialist Dr. Suchismitha Rajamanya explained that the hypothalamus does increase its temperature set point during a fever, revving up metabolic activity and potentially resulting in temporary fat breakdown.

However, Dr. Aravinda S.N warns that any associated weight fluctuation is mostly due to fluid loss rather than fat elimination. Moreover, intentionally seeking fevers poses serious health risks like dehydration, organ dysfunction and neurological complications. Both doctors agree this route should definitely be avoided by those with weakened immunity. While a fever's escalated efforts may coincidentally strip some pounds, Dr. Prashant highlights how the primary motive is overcoming sickness rather than sculpting physique. Losing fluid and muscle mass during illness also belies claims of targeted fat reduction.

In conclusion, using fevers for weight control is not only misguided but downright dangerous. As Rajamanya states, it indicates an underlying problem within the body. For continued well-being, sustainable lifestyle changes focused on nutrition, activity and stress management remain the healthiest paths to weight maintenance and optimal health.