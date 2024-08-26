Carlos Brathwaite launches helmet into stands after dismissal in Caribbean T10 match

West Indies All-Rounder launches Helmet into Stands in Fiery Dismissal

The fiery tempered of Carlos Brathwaite was on full display once again during a recent T10 match in the Cayman Islands. Footage has emerged of the veteran all-rounder launching his helmet over the boundary rope in a furious reaction to his dismissal.

Brathwaite was batting for the New York Strikers against Grand Cayman Jaguars in a crucial Super Three contest. Coming in down the order at number 7, he smacked 7 runs off 5 balls but was given out caught behind on review. Replays showed the ball may have glanced his shoulder but the on-field decision stood. Clearly unhappy with the call, Brathwaite unleashed his frustrations by propelling his helmet high into the stands with his bat. The helmet sailed impressively over the rope as stunned onlookers watched. Despite the fiery display, his team went on to win the match by 8 runs.

While some may question his reaction, it is no secret Brathwaite plays with passion. Fans will remember his legendary last-over heroics at the 2016 T20 World Cup where he clobbered Ben Stokes for 4 consecutive sixes to clinch an epic victory for West Indies. At 36, the experienced all-rounder is still competing at the highest levels and no doubt feels he has more to offer. With his international career on hold, outbursts like this show he maintains the hunger and fighting spirit that has defined his career. Only time will tell if selectors once again come calling for the big-hitting star.