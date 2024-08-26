Comedians share memories of Akshay Kumar’s on-set pranks that nearly caused trouble for one of their marriages

Comedian recalls prank by co-stars that almost caused trouble in his marriage

Famous comedian Manoj Pahwa who has worked with superstar Akshay Kumar in the hit comedy Singh is Kinng recently opened up about a prank played by his co-stars during the film's shoot that nearly stirred up issues in his married life.

While speaking to a leading entertainment portal, Manoj shared an interesting incident from the Australia schedule of the movie. One evening after wrapping up shoot, Akshay secretly took Manoj's phone when his wife called. Pretending to be Manoj, Akshay engaged Seema in a conversation to mislead her. However, Seema was no fool and saw through the prank quickly.

But Akshay did not give up and further involved their co-star Neha Dhupia to strengthen his act. As a part of the prank, Neha pretended to be an unknown woman on call near Akshay, claiming he was in the bathroom. Though the duo tried hard, Seema was too familiar with her husband to fall for their trick.

Manoj revealed that the situation could have backfired and created unnecessary suspicion in Seema's mind had she not known him inside out after years of marriage. Thankfully for Manoj, his long-standing bond with Seema proved stronger than any prank.

In another incident, Seema shared how Akshay's playful nature came to the fore on the sets of Raksha Bandhan. Despite warnings, Akshay finished Seema's entire home-cooked lunch and had the gall to ask her to eat the canteen food instead!

Clearly Akshay enjoys light-hearted comedy even off-screen. While the prank caused some tense moments, all's well that ends well for Manoj. The incident offers a glimpse into the lively camaraderie between the stars off-camera as well.