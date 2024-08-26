Amazon opens cooling shelters for delivery executives in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune

Amazon introduces cooling shelters for delivery personnel across major cities

E-commerce giant Amazon is taking steps to support delivery workers by establishing resting areas in various cities. With rising summer temperatures posing a challenge, the first such facility was inaugurated recently in Gurugram.

According to Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations at Amazon India, these air-conditioned shelters will be accessible to all delivery executives, not just those serving Amazon packages. Workers will be able sign-in at the security desk and relax for up to 30 minutes with amenities like water, seating and phone charging.

Singh mentioned that similar spots will soon open in major metropolitan areas experiencing high heat and humidity. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune will see multiple locations to accommodate the growing delivery network.

Amazon isn't the first company in the on-demand sector to provide such services. Food delivery giant Zomato already runs some resting points nationwide. The move comes as gig employment faces criticism over work conditions, especially for those braving outdoor elements with time-bound targets.

While questioning why it took over a decade after entry into the Indian market, Singh acknowledged that summers have intensified in recent years. This has made it important to ensure delivery staff get respite from the scorching sun before the seasonal temperatures peak further.