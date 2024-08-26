back to top
Search
    BusinessAmazon opens cooling shelters for delivery executives in cities like Delhi, Mumbai,...
    Business

    Amazon opens cooling shelters for delivery executives in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Amazon introduces cooling shelters for delivery personnel across major cities

    E-commerce giant Amazon is taking steps to support delivery workers by establishing resting areas in various cities. With rising summer temperatures posing a challenge, the first such facility was inaugurated recently in Gurugram.

    According to Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations at Amazon , these air-conditioned shelters will be accessible to all delivery executives, not just those serving Amazon packages. Workers will be able sign-in at the security desk and relax for up to 30 minutes with amenities like water, seating and phone charging.

    Singh mentioned that similar spots will soon open in major metropolitan areas experiencing high heat and humidity. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune will see multiple locations to accommodate the growing delivery network.

    Amazon isn't the first company in the on-demand sector to provide such services. Food delivery giant Zomato already runs some resting points nationwide. The move comes as gig employment faces criticism over work conditions, especially for those braving outdoor elements with time-bound targets.

    While questioning why it took over a decade after entry into the Indian market, Singh acknowledged that summers have intensified in recent years. This has made it important to ensure delivery staff get respite from the scorching sun before the seasonal temperatures peak further.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Foreign Investors Withdraw Over Rs 23,000 Crore From Indian Financial Stocks Due To Widening Bank Credit-Deposit Gap
    Next article
    Elon Musk shuts down San Francisco headquarters of Twitter successor X, moves operations elsewhere
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Foreign Investors Withdraw Over Rs 23,000 Crore From Indian Financial Stocks Due To Widening Bank Credit-Deposit Gap

    Northlines Northlines -
    The financial services sector in India has seen significant...

    Anil Ambani mulls options after 5-year SEBI ban for alleged Reliance Home Finance fund diversion

    Northlines Northlines -
    Securities market regulator SEBI recently imposed a 5-year ban...

    Electrical imports from Vietnam surge 17% on back of Chinese firms shifting base

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Vietnam electrical exports charge ahead, driving up India's imports...

    Government launches Vigyan Dhara and biotechnology initiatives to boost scientific research and innovation in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Cabinet recently approved two major initiatives that...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Carlos Brathwaite launches helmet into stands after dismissal in Caribbean T10...

    Does experiencing a fever really help with weight loss? Experts weigh...

    Elon Musk shuts down San Francisco headquarters of Twitter successor X,...